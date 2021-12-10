New The Batman Theater Display Offers A Riddle For Fans To Decipher

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ won a heated auction for Sugar, the working title for a potential TV series that has Colin Farrell attached to star. It’s created by Mark Protosevich, whose feature work includes Thor and I Am Legend. The bidding for the package came down to Apple and Netflix, I hear. They are keeping plot under wraps but it’s an LA-set contemporary take on the private detective story. Executive producers on the drama are Farrell and Protosevich, and Genre Films’ Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon, as well as Scott Greenberg. Kinberg just landed a second season renewal for the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Invasion, which he co-created, writes and EPs with David Weil. Farrell is separately in a deal to star in an HBO Max limited series spinoff that will move the Penguin character he’ll play in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman next year, into an episodic drama centering on Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.. Farrell is repped by CAA, Ilene Feldman Management and Hansen Jacobson; Protosevich is repped by LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Kinberg is repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO