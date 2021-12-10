ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New The Batman Theater Display Offers A Riddle For Fans To Decipher

By Corey Chichizola
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. As such, fan favorite characters have been adapted for film a number of times recently. Case in point: Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in a timeline outside of the main DCEU. And a new theater...

