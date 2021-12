After three days off school due to gun violence threats, Fin Powers wasn’t sure what to expect when he returned to Hamden High. So he prepared the best he could for the unknown. Following an anonymous Snapchat post in which a now arrested 13-year-old suggested intent to shoot up both Hamden High and Middle Schools, Powers read through a letter from his principal laying out new protocol for having students pass through a metal detector each day.

