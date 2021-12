With the new addition of snow greeting us in the morning, gift giving season is rapidly approaching. With that comes the stress of finding the perfect present, which lines up perfectly with the stress of studying for finals and finishing class projects. Especially for students having their first year on campus, there’s also the struggle of finding places to get gifts, unless they choose to shower their loved ones with presents from Falcon Outfitters. Nevertheless, there are a variety of businesses to choose from to find the perfect gift for anyone.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO