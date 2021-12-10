LAX Police Unveils New $216M Headquarters Building

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The police force for Los Angeles International Airport finally has its own headquarters.

L.A. Airport Police, the third largest law enforcement agency in L.A. County, unveiled its new $216 million headquarters Thursday.

It’s the first time its had its own headquarters since the department formed back in 1946.

The facility consolidates eight existing, standalone divisions under one roof.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9160 Loyola Blvd.

The agency also got the chance to show off some of its new motorcycles and patrol SUVs.