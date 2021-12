Multi-Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter and worship leader Cody Carnes has released his newest song, "Firm Foundation (He Won't).”. Since his label debut in 2017, Carnes has co-written numerous songs that have become anthems for listeners. Being a co-writer on the global hit, "The Blessing," which has earned two Grammy nominations in consecutive years as well as winning this year's GMA Dove Award for Song of the Year, Carnes has established himself as a songwriter for this worship generation. This release, his team said, is “another proclamation to stand firm in your faith when everything else seems to be faltering. Click below to watch the lyric video that also debuted.

