ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

“Alive Is a Matter of Opinion,” at SMUSH Gallery

By Tris McCall
jcitytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors to “Alive Is a Matter of Opinion: Photography by Christian Gallo” are greeted by a heap of trash. A car tire, overflowing with scores of empty spray paint canisters, squats in the front window at SMUSH (340 Summit Ave.) It’s a Jersey street pyramid, a commemoration of guerrilla action, a...

jcitytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vulture

For Gillian Wearing, Authenticity Is a Matter of Opinion

In the early 1990s, the conceptual artist Gillian Wearing began to make a name for herself creating confessional, guerilla-style performances with volunteers she sourced on the street or in newspaper advertisements. At the time, she was a 20-something grad from Goldsmiths College in London; eventually, she would become known for these emotionally intense projects, which tap into the tension between repression and revelation.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summit, NJ
The Cullman Tribune

365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party

“Starry Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh, one of the most joy-giving paintings in the history of art, is a major crowd-pleaser at MOMA (Museum of Modern Art, NYC). Hold on, mama, MOMA is our destination for “The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party.” Mr. van Gogh, pardon me, Meneer van Gogh is correct for this Dutchman working in the South of France, painted “Starry Starry Night” in June, 1889. I digress to mention Vincent van Gogh worked really, REALLY fast. On his more manic days, he would often paint one painting in the morning and then another that afternoon. Though he...
VISUAL ART
NBC Bay Area

Chicago's Christkindlmarket Named Best Christmas Market in U.S.

Love visiting Chicago's annual Christkindlmarket during the holiday season? You aren't alone. Global travel site Big 7 Travel just released its list of the best 25 Christmas markets in the USA for 2021, and Chicago's Christkindlmarket is on it — in the number one spot. This year's top Christmas markets...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Photography#Potholes#Jersey Street Pyramid#North American
cbslocal.com

Sebrodges Gallery

Molly Riehl is in Sacramento at Sebridges Gallery showing off their extraordinary artwork! See what cool art they have there for you to see!
VISUAL ART
dublincitizen.com

MUSEUM MATTERS

If you have never been through it, the community of Bunyan is located 6 miles north of Dublin on highway 219 between Dublin and Lingleville. Settlers started moving there about 1878. “Bunyan was named after a pioneer Methodist preacher who came this way”(p100, Grand Ol’ Erath, Grady Perry)
DUBLIN, TX
Daily Camera

Guest Opinion: Tim Thomas: Diversity matters in the classroom

Editor’s Note: In my Nov. 21 column, “Let’s talk race in the classroom and more” I asked readers to send me their own personal stories. I am happy to share this one with our readers, especially because it shows the boundless power of a mother’s love. I am 51 years...
BOULDER, CO
SPY

It’s Time to Get Seriously Organized With These Closet Hacks

Keeping your home tidy isn’t always an easy task, nor is keeping your car clean, the lawn mowed, or your closet organized. You might resort to hiring a cleaner for your household chores, a gardener for the backyard and a local detailer for your motor. Still, when it comes to organizing your closet, it’s best if you know exactly where your belongings are stored. To improve your morning routine and enhance the process of getting ready before you go out (and to keep your carpet clear of discarded garments), we suggest investing in one of the best closet organizers. Closet organizers...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Useful Home Design Tips That You Will Want To Know

Home design is more than just remodeling and decorating. It is about creating a space that you will love to live in – whether it’s your home or backyard. A beautiful and comfortable place that you can call your own. Designing your place in a way that really lets you enjoy every aspect of it will really make it your home and let you get the most out of it. That’s why it is important to make sure you follow these useful home design tips when working on your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
nwestiowa.com

Christmas in the Gallery

There are plenty of ways to get Christmas shopping accomplished. One of the more unique ones is a stop at Arts on Grand in downtown Spencer. More than two dozen local artists and artisans have work on display this year for the annual Christmas in the Gallery show. “I think...
SPENCER, IA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

The Rock Gallery

Art Lounge Recording Studio, Rehearsal Space and Non-Profit Music School. Grand-Opening/Open-House Event, December 11th 6:00PM-9:00 PM. Local artist, musician, businessman and entrepreneur, Abe Reisin has spent much of his life pursuing music as well as success as a business owner. As it has been for most of us, the last few years have been a time of major life changes, trials and forks in the road. Having worked with him in the past on a musical project, I know that Abe is a talented dude and what he is capable of. I also know that he is not one to make decisions half-heartedly. When he decides to make a change in his life, he dives in head-first with deep thought and gusto. That being said, I was intrigued to learn about Abe’s newest endeavor and the pathways that brought him to this point in his life’s journey.
ENTERTAINMENT
northwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

We love the manger scene at Christmas, don’t we? Ever since St. Francis of Assisi made the first one in 1223, Christians of all sorts have loved seeing the tender scene of the stable at Bethlehem. Tiny Nativity sets on our coffee tables. Carved wooden family heirlooms under our Christmas trees. Large realistic statuary in front of the altar of our church. We love the sight of all the animals gathered into the stable around the manger. We see the shepherds there, running in from their flocks to worship the newborn baby. The angels who proclaimed His birth hover nearby, trumpets in hand, trailing banners that read, “Gloria In Excelsis Deo.” The sweet old man leaning on his staff must be St. Joseph. A misreading of Scripture sometimes places the three wise men in the Nativity scene too, though it was probably at least a couple of years later that they made their appearance. Every manger scene features the Blessed Virgin Mary looking down lovingly at her newborn son. Even the most spartan Christian denominations trot out a Nativity scene at Christmas. No one could object to these warm and fuzzy images. And then, there’s the baby—tiny and perfect and cooing up at His mother and foster father. Just looking at Him gives us a warm glow, a feeling that all is right with the world once more. We look at this idyllic scene and smile.
RELIGION
thesuffieldobserver.com

Holidayfest is Alive and Well!

We are happy to announce the Suffield Historical Society will hold its holiday exhibit at the King House Museum on December 4 and December 5 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Our theme this year is Vintage Sports Paraphernalia, and we will be showing equipment, photographs and memorabilia. Come and enjoy our exhibit and holiday decorations in Dr. King’s lovely 18th century home. Please bring your masks.
SUFFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy