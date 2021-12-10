ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Dept. of Health Recommends Vaccine Boosters to Older Teens

By Eve Hamilton
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

National experts have updated their booster recommendations to allow fully vaccinated 16 and 17-year-old teens to enhance and extend their protection against COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). A single booster dose is...

laramielive.com

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Wyoming State
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Dept#Cdc#Booster#Wyoming Dept#Wdh
Tennessee Tribune

States With the Worst COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

While the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus throughout the U.S. has begun to slow, regions with large populations unvaccinated against COVID-19 continue to be hit the hardest. Data from USAFacts shows that as of Nov. 23, all states have now partially vaccinated at least 50%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Omicron variant in the US: Here’s the latest on symptoms, cases, vaccines in new CDC report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new data about the omicron variant of COVID-19 based on 43 cases in the United States. While the sample is small and it’s still too early to tell how the variant will behave—the extent to which it will evade vaccine protection, spread more rapidly, or outcompete the delta variant—the data offers an early glimpse at the newest variant of concern, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. Here are some of the key findings:
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

U.S. administers 477.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 477,433,765 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 588,422,575 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 475,728,399 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 237 new cases, 474 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 237 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 177 and the number of probable cases rising by 60, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 474 new coronavirus recoveries were announced. Numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

