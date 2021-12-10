Demaryius Thomas: A look back at his NFL career through photos

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at 33 .

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell said Thomas was found dead in his home.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” a police spokesperson said in a statement early Friday.

Here’s a look back at Thomas’ career in the NFL through photos:

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 and wide receiver Brandon Stokley #14 of the Denver Broncos celebrate after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during a game at the Georgia Dome on September 17, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 23: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos makes a pass reception against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 12: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 12, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 5: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 5, 2013 in Denver Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 29: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a third quarter touchdown with Virgil Green #85 of the Philadelphia Eagles at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on September 29, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 21: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos walks to the bench after scoring a two point conversion during the fourth quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 21, 2014 in Seattle,Washington. The Seahawks won the game 26-20. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 23: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 23, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA – NOVEMBER 02: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos walks toward the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 2, 2014 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 11: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field during player introductions before a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 11, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 19: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after they defeated the New England Patriots 26 to 16 in the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 19, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

JERSEY CITY, NJ – JANUARY 30: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos addresses the media during Super Bowl XLVIII media availability on January 30, 2014 in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks will meet in Super Bowl XLVIII at Metlife Stadium on February 2, 2014. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 18: Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 celebrates with wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos after Sanders scored during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Broncos defeated the Browns 26-23 in overtime. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers shakes hands with Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos after the Broncos 29-10 win at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 1, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 29: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 29, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, CA – FEBRUARY 01: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos addresses the media at Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade at SAP Center on February 1, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas speaks to the media at the Broncos media availability at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 2, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos reacts after a play against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 01: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos warms up during the preseaon NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 38-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 13: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on October 13, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 27: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos is tackled out of bounds by Kenneth Acker #27 and Eric Berry #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 27, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos signals a first down in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 11, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos walks on the field before a game against the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 12: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 14: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball after a reception against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 14, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 14: Cody Latimer #14 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with Demaryius Thomas #88 after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 14, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – APRIL 22: Demaryius Thomas (R) from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as they hold up a Denver Broncos jersey after Thomas was drafted by the Broncos number 22 overall during the the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on April 22, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 4: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #87 of the Houston Texans stands on the field during warm ups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 4: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #87 of the Houston Texans on the field during warm ups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 08: Demaryius Thomas #18 of the New York Jets scores a touchdown as Nik Needham #40 of the Miami Dolphins defends during the first half of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 2: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos congratulate one another after the second of two third quarter touchdown passes between the two players during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on December 2, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 9: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos makes a catch on the edge of the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 9, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 03: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos speaks to the media during the Broncos media availability for Super Bowl 50 at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 3, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos will play the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on February 7, 2016. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos protests for a defensive pass interference call in the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 5: Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos pose for a picture after they exchange jerseys after the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Broncos 51-23. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 08: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos runs the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers to score an 80 yard touchdown in overtime during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 8, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Denver Broncos defeated the the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime 23 – 29. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 10: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos pumps up the crowd after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 10, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 1: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field as he warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 10: Demaryius Thomas #18 of the New York Jets runs the ball in the second half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 08: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos makes a pass reception and fights off Ike Taylor #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers to go 80 yards for the game winning touchdown on the first play of overtime at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 8, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Steelers 29-23 in their AFC Wild Card Playoff game. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 11: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 11, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Bears 13-10 in overtime. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 11: NFL player Demaryius Thomas (L) and Tim Tebow of the Denver Broncos accept the Best Moment award onstage during the 2012 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 30: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos hauls in an acrobatic touchdown reception under coverage by cornerback Javier Arenas #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs during a game at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on December 30, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 38-3. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 29: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos scores a third quarter touchdown under coverage by cornerback Bradley Fletcher #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on September 29, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 24: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrate a touchdown with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders #10 in the second quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 17: Emmanuel Sanders #10 and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrate after a first quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 11: Demaryius Thomas #88 and Emmanuel Sanders #10 of the Denver Broncos fight against LeShaun Sims #36 of the Tennessee Titans to try to make a reception in the end zone during the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 12: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos is hit by cornerback Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots as Thomas scores a third quarter touchdown at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 12: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during a game at the Georgia Dome on September 17, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 08: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos stiff arms Ike Taylor #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers to score an 80 yard touchdown in overtime during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 8, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Denver Broncos defeated the the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime 23 – 29. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 08: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos makes a pass reception and fights off Ike Taylor #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers to go 80 yards for the game winning touchdown on the first play of overtime at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 8, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Steelers 29-23 in their AFC Wild Card Playoff game. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 23: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Eric Decker #87 during the first quarter against the St. Louis Rams at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on August 23, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 12: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos scores a 17-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 12, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 5: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos out sprints free safety Rashad Johnson #26 of the Arizona Cardinals for an 86 yard touchdown in the second quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 5, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

“DT,” one of the all-time greatest Broncos wide receivers, announced his official retirement from the NFL in June after a 10-year career.

He was a first-round draft pick for the Broncos in 2010 and played nine seasons with the team. He was part of the winningest four-year period in team history from 2012-15, when the team won two AFC Championships and Super Bowl 50. He also made five consecutive Pro Bowls.

