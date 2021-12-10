ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Volleyball: From Sweet to Elite!

By gopherguy05
thedailygopher.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Gophers volleyball team pulled out another crazy five set come-from-behind win out of their hat Thursday afternoon and will now play for a trip to the NCAA Volleyball Final Four on Saturday night in Madison against arch rival Wisconsin. It will be the third match this season between the...

www.thedailygopher.com

