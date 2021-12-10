Signing Day Special: 50% Off Annual VIP/Monthly Upgrades on VTSCOOP

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

By Evan G. Watkins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a new day in Blacksburg ! Justin Fuente is out and there is a new sheriff in town as Brent Pry prepares for his first National Signing Day as the head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Early Signing Period is always one of the most...

WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for USC QB Kedon Slovis

Former USC Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal. With the USC football program in a bit of transition under new head coach Lincoln Riley, former Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has opted to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The under-recruited signal-caller from Scottsdale, Arizona put...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Josh Heupel reveals thoughts on Early Signing Period as backlash rises

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel seems to be a fan of college football’s Early Signing Period, despite the recent backlash its received. The 2021 season has brought about a record-number of high-profile coaching changes, and with that comes implications on the recruiting scene. The Early Signing Period, which was instituted in 2017 as a late-December cutoff for high schoolers to select a school early, has had a significant impact on the sport — and with coaches bouncing from program-to-program in the middle of a season, it makes the decision more difficult for high schoolers, who may feel pressure to commit amidst uncertainty. But Heupel, who doesn’t seem to be going anywhere this offseason, expressed a level of excitement for how Tennessee will finish its recruiting class.
NASHVILLE, TN
AllSooners

Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Announces Transfer Destination

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Rattler will join former Sooners assistant Shane Beamer at South Carolina. Rattler, who spent three seasons at OU after a 5-star high school career in Phoenix, announced his decision on social media. After redshirting behind Jalen Hurts in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Georgia lands WR Chandler Smith, one of nation's fastest recruits

The Sunshine State's fastest senior will be a Bulldog as four-star wide receiver Chandler Smith announced a verbal commitment to Georiga on Monday. Smith, who backed off a verbal commitment to Florida earlier this month, spent this past weekend in Athens on an official visit. He toured Tennessee the week prior and had also recently met with representatives from Ole Miss.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Zach Calzada transfers: 5 potential destinations for Texas A&M QB

With Zach Calzada officially entering the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies are losing a steady quarterback who helped lead them against Alabama. Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are losing the quarterback who helped them take down the Alabama Crimson Tide this season as Zach Calzada has officially entered the transfer portal. Calzada had a bit of an up and down season, but he was generally solid, helping the Aggies win more often than not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Florida quarterback expected to miss Gasparilla Bowl

It’s been a whirlwind season for highly touted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. An On3 Consensus four-star recruit coming into Gainesville, Richardson has dealt with numerous injuries throughout 2021 and has had to miss a significant amount of time from the field. Now, Richardson is expected to miss the Gasparilla...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Todd McShay predicts every first-round selection

The first 2022 NFL Mock Draft is out from Todd McShay and you can expect teams tanking for talent to get immediate help along the defensive front. Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who announced he is skipping the Alamo Bowl to begin draft preparation, could be the first players off the board according to McShay, whose top-player list looks similar to Mel Kiper Jr.'s.
NFL
kmaland.com

Iowa lands 4-star QB commit

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa football program received a commitment from Class of 2023 quarterback Marco Lainez III. Lainez -- a native of Skillman, New Jersey -- is a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.
IOWA STATE
FanSided

Texas Basketball: 3 players struggling mightily against top competition

After new head coach Chris Beard and the Texas basketball program looked to have some real momentum building against some sub-part competition in the last couple of weeks, it did die off a bit heading into the weekend. Texas fell short on the road back on Dec. 9 at the hands of the No. 23 ranked Seton Hall Pirates by the narrow final score of 64-60.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

