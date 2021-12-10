ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kanye West publicist pressured Georgia election worker to confess to fraud: Report

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u79Ct_0dJTbjf400


A publicist for rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, tried to convince a Georgia election worker to confess to committing fraud in January in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new report.

Trevian Kutti, the publicist, met with election worker Ruby Freeman on Jan. 4 inside the Cobb County police station, where she told her either to confess to former President Donald Trump's voter-fraud allegations or go to jail within 48 hours, according to Reuters .

“If you don't tell everything, you're going to jail,” Freeman recalled Kutti saying.

TRUMP CALLS PENCE 'GOOD MAN' WHO MADE 'BIG MISTAKE'

Kutti did not reveal she worked for Ye, only saying she worked for a billionaire friend of Trump and was sent by a "high-profile individual," according to the report.

Freeman said she refused to confess and left the station.

The next day, an agent from the FBI called Freeman and told her to leave her home and that it was not safe, and Trump supporters surrounded her home on Jan. 6, just two days after Kutti's warning, the report continued. Freeman left her home just hours before the supporters descended on her home, according to a defamation suit she filed against right-leaning news outlets last week.

Ye, who changed his name in October, was a supporter of Trump during the majority of his term. But the rapper then renounced Trump in July of last year and announced a bid for the presidency that lasted less than two weeks .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In the aftermath of the 2020 contest, the Trump campaign filed several lawsuits alleging widespread voter fraud, with federal courts tossing the majority of cases. Election officials have repeatedly said the votes were secure.

Cobb County police has not responded to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

