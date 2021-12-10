SNAP Benefits: Find Your State’s Payment Schedule For The Remainder Of The Year

With Christmas around the corner, it’s important to keep up to date on when certain federal and state benefits will be paid and affected by the holiday . The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are typically deposited on the same day each month in most states, regardless of whether or not it falls on a weekend or a holiday. It’s important to note, though, that depending on which state you live in, benefit payments may be delayed if payday falls on a federal holiday.

See: Will Social Security Payments Be Delayed Because of Christmas?

Find: Social Security 2022: How the COLA Will Increase Benefits for the Average Senior Couple

There is no overall rule that applies to SNAP benefit payments during the holidays. This means it is crucial to plan ahead and check with your particular state’s deposit rules.

An easy way to do this is to visit the Providers official website for the specific state in which you claim residence and choose your home state in the “EBT in My State” dropdown tab. You can also type your state’s name and SNAP payment schedule into your search engine and click the corresponding JoinProvers.co link.

Most states do not distribute benefits around holidays, but each state is different so it’s up to you to make sure you’re covered.

If you’re looking for a little extra help to fill your holiday table this season, there are a number of resources you can utilize to help you get through the next couple of weeks. You can find extra nutritional food sources provided by each state by clicking on the Food and Nutrition Benefits Center page here .

See: Will SNAP Benefits Be Affected by the Christmas Holiday?

Find: Social Security Payment Schedule 2022: What Dates To Watch Out For

Many states have supplemental food programs for Women with Infants and Women who are Breastfeeding up to age five that provide supplemental nutrition for both mother and child. Simply scroll down the page to find what your state offers.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP Benefits: Find Your State’s Payment Schedule For The Remainder Of The Year