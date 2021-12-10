ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Senate Democrats are leaving the billionaires' tax out of their climate and spending plan due to widespread resistance in their ranks

By Joseph Zeballos-Roig,Juliana Kaplan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNOht_0dJTbf8A00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YoXc_0dJTbf8A00
Sen. Ron Wyden fielding questions in the US Capitol in October.

Al Drago/Reuters

  • Senate Democrats aren't including a tax on billionaires in their Build Back Better Act.
  • The proposal, which would tax the gains of billionaires' assets, would raise an estimated $557 billion.
  • While leading academics call for its inclusion, the tax doesn't look like it'll become law.

Senate Democrats are not sticking with their previous plan for a billionaires' tax in their $2 trillion social and climate spending bill as they race to finalize the details and approve it before Christmas.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the Senate Finance Committee chair, said his panel would release new bill text on Friday.

He's long pushed a tax on billionaires' assets, introduced in late October. But the Oregon Democrat conceded it would not form part of the new Senate legislation.

"I do not expect that it will be," Wyden told Insider on Thursday evening. "I have continued to talk to my colleagues and there is widespread awareness that this is the largest amount of money that has been scored by the Joint Committee on Taxation."

The plan had run into immediate opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who argued it was "divisive," as well as from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who privately assailed it as a public-relations stunt .

"I think there's a wide swath of moderates and pragmatists in the caucus concerned about the second-order effects of this," a Senate Democratic aide granted anonymity to speak candidly told Insider.

The nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation estimated the plan would raise $557 billion in revenue over a decade — an amount sufficient to finance almost three years of the expanded child tax credit for middle and low-income families. However, the tax proposal was short-lived in its viability, with key politicians expressing their doubts mere hours after it was announced in late October.

The tax would apply to the gains that assets billionaires own, like stocks. Currently, those gains are only taxed when an asset is sold, and then they're taxed at the preferential capital gains rate . It seeks to realign how many billionaires' source of income is the value that their holdings gain, rather than the paychecks that the majority of Americans receive. An analysis from economist Gabriel Zucman, a longtime researcher on inequality, found the 10 richest billionaires alone would owe $275 billion under the tax.

Zucman is also one of 219 academics urging Congress to include the billionaires' tax in the final social spending legislation. In a letter spearheaded by the left-leaning Americans for Tax Fairness and leading wealth tax experts, Zucman, alongside leading economists like Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, said that "our broken income tax rules let billionaires treat the income tax system as a mere suggestion, not like the obligation most Americans face."

Frank Clemente, the executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness, said in an email to Insider that he is confident "that negotiations on this package are ongoing and that a Billionaires Income Tax is part of the discussions."

The academics argue that the tax's omission would be "unjust" to the everyday taxpayers left to the foot the bill. "President Biden campaigned on a promise to ensure the richest Americans pay their fair share of tax," the letter said.

Without the tax, the academics write, the bill "as it is now written would disappoint the millions of voters who support that promise" of Biden's.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 298

Joe Gallagher
4d ago

Biden says the rich are going to pay their fair share, but his actions say otherwise. The Biden dropped the online sales tax limit down from 20k to 600. The Biden Administration is going after tips given to waitresses. They are trying to use the irs to spy on people's bank accounts. All of these actions and more affect the people at poverty level or right above.

Reply(29)
160
big Benny
3d ago

How about leave dental in for sr citizens and remove dental and health care for illegal ailens? Just a thought and maybe common sense needed.

Reply(5)
93
kevinTX
3d ago

hey jo, whisper into the mic again and say , " pay your fair share"........then tell us all again how this bill is not going to cost a penny.......

Reply
64
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Washington Post

Democrats should pay attention to Klobuchar

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has continued his meteoric rise after his improbable presidential run in 2020. Making good use of his wonkishness and verbal acuity, he is one of the administration’s best spokesmen for its most popular accomplishment, infrastructure, even venturing onto Fox News. However, there is another, less flashy, beneficiary of the 2020 presidential race who may help chart the future of her party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Stiglitz
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Gabriel Zucman
Person
Joe Manchin
eenews.net

Senate Democrats release updated reconciliation tax plan

Senate Democrats released a core piece of their $1.7 trillion social spending and climate bill this weekend as they try to stick to a self-imposed Christmas deadline to pass the legislation. At the same time, Republicans are warning about the total cost of the bill, pointing to a recent Congressional...
CONGRESS & COURTS
blogforarizona.net

Republicans Can’t Oppose The Real Build Back Better Bill, So They Made Up A Fake Bill

Trump Fluffer Lyin’ Lindsey Graham requested the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to score the Democrats’ Build Back Better Budget Reconciliation bill – correction, he requested the CBO to score a fictional version of the bill which is not the bill advanced by Democrats. I’m not sure why the CBO went along with his bad faith, but it did. CBO issues score on how much Build Back Better would cost if programs were permanent:
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

December's child tax credit payment will be the last one unless Congress acts

(CNN) — Parents are set to get their last monthly infusion of the expanded child tax credit starting Wednesday -- unless Congress acts to extend it for another year. Eligible families have received monthly payments of up to $300 per child since July as part of the Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed in March. But the beefed-up credit is only in effect for 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Billionaires#Wealth Tax#Reuters Senate#House#Democratic
Business Insider

The clock is ticking with 2 weeks left for Democrats to avoid a sudden end to monthly checks to families — but Manchin is still a wild card

Manchin poses a big obstacle for Democrats trying to approve Biden's big bill by Christmas. Democrats want to pass it to prevent cutting off families from monthly child tax credit checks. Manchin has remained publicly silent since a Friday report showing a surge in inflation. Senate Democrats are scrambling to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has signaled anew that he's still not ready to back his party's $2 trillion social and environment legislation, then talked to President Joe Biden as party leaders scrambled for a pathway to advance the long-stalled package — preferably by Christmas.The West Virginia lawmaker declined to describe his telephone conversation with the president Monday, saying he and Biden are “talking about different iterations" and saying “anything's possible" when asked if they could reach a deal by the holiday.White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the two men had “a good, constructive phone call" and would talk again...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy