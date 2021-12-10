ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Legal Cases Involving Death

FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Attorney Richard Smith talks about the importance of end-of-life...

Wrcbtv.com

5-year sentence for bribe case involving military contracts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Georgia businessman has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $2.3 million in restitution in connection with a bribery case involving military transportation contracts. Darrel Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty in January. Prosecutors said that in 2019 he agreed to pay...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Smith Injury Law
York News-Times

Arraignment held in case involving large amount of meth

YORK – Arraignment proceedings have been held for a 47-year-old North Platte man who deputies say was in possession of a very large amount of methamphetamine at the time of a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Bernie Smith has been charged with possession of 28-140 grams of methamphetamine, a Class...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Not guilty pleas entered in six-felony case involving firearms, cocaine

YORK – A 23-year-old California man has pleaded not guilty to six felony counts in York County District Court, related to illegal firearms and drugs, including cocaine. The case began when York County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a traffic stop along Interstate 80 and Brandon Martens of Valley Springs, Calif., failed to move over to the far lane while passing the stopped cruisers.
YORK COUNTY, NE
FOX Carolina

Two Upstate men receive long prison sentence for drive-by shooting death

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two Upstate men have received prison sentences for a deadly drive-by shooting in Gaffney, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office. According to the office, 23-year-old Jermaine Jefferies Jr. will serve every day of the 30-year sentence. Jefferies plead guilty to murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on September 19, 2019, according to the office.
GAFFNEY, SC
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father accused of helping partner murder six-year-old ‘didn’t want to cause unnecessary arguments’, court told

A father on trial for helping his partner murder his six-year-old son has said he valued her love and attention more than his son.Thomas Hughes is accused of aiding and abetting his girlfriend Emma Tustin in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.The previously “happy, chubby, healthy, active” boy was allegedly abused over several months after he and his father moved into Ms Tustin’s home during the first Covid lockdown last year.Prosecutors claim the pair forced Arthur to stand in the hallway for 14 hours a day, gave him meals laced with excessive amounts of salt to poison him, withheld food and drink, isolated...
PUBLIC SAFETY

