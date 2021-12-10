ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Air Lines makes big changes to Basic Economy fares, impacting SkyMiles

By Eve Chen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OY5ae_0dJTXya300
New Basic Economy tickets booked for Jan. 1, 2022, and beyond will no longer earn miles toward Delta's SkyMiles frequent-flyer program nor contribute toward elite Medallion status. Daniel Slim, AFP via Getty Images

Look closely at those terms and conditions on Delta's website, and travelers will find some big changes coming to the airline's cheapest fare class.

As of Thursday, new Basic Economy tickets booked for Jan. 1, 2022, and beyond will no longer earn miles toward Delta's SkyMiles frequent-flyer program nor contribute toward elite Medallion status .

Customers who want to earn miles for reward trips or qualify for the perks that come with Medallion status, like seat upgrades and access to airport lounges, will have to book Main Cabin tickets or higher.

Delta is also tightening up its change policy, which had been relaxed throughout the pandemic.

►Traveling abroad: American Airlines drops several international destinations amid Boeing 787 shortage

►Wanna get away?: Southwest Airlines to introduce new fare category with perks customers will 'happily pay' for

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UiLY_0dJTXya300
Delta's website reflects new changes to its Basic Economy fares. Delta Air Lines

A special temporary waiver had allowed customers to change or cancel Basic Economy flights without paying fees from travel through Dec. 31, 2021. That waiver has been extended to Jan. 31, 2022, for Basic Economy travel originating in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India.

For everyone else, starting in the new year, no changes will be allowed on Basic Economy flights. Customers can, however, cancel their tickets for partial credit, which is new.

"Basic Economy fares were designed for those who prioritize price, and we know that even our most price-conscious customers value flexibility," Delta said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Those who need to cancel their Basic Economy trip will be able to conveniently adjust their plans through delta.com or the Fly Delta app and may apply a portion of the cancelled ticket value to their future travel."

Cancellation fees will be deducted from the value of the original ticket. For travel within the U.S. and Canada or from the U.S. and Canada to Mexico, Central America or the Caribbean, the fee is $99. That fee shoots up to $199 for all other international travel originating in the U.S. and Canada.

►Learn more: What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

►Which EU countries are open to US tourists?: A breakdown of European travel restrictions by country

In most cases, an eCredit will be issued for a future trip after a cancellation, but there are a few exceptions.

If the cancellation fee is higher than the original ticket price, customers won't get anything back.

Delta's website says, "It's recommended to purchase a Main Cabin ticket or higher for customers who value greater flexibility, advanced seat selection, overhead bin space, no change fees, and the continued ability to earn miles in the SkyMiles Program and earn towards Medallion Status."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Delta Air Lines makes big changes to Basic Economy fares, impacting SkyMiles

Comments / 4

