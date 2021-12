With Christmas-themed releases, you often know what you’re going to get – a few jingle bells here, some lyrics about presents, trees and snow there. Although some Yuletide classics dip into more melancholy stockings, a holiday release is likely to be cheerful and full of joy. But when Stray Kids announced their festive single album ‘Christmas EveL’, it raised an interesting question – how does one of K-pop’s most inventive groups keep their creative streak intact while crafting something fitting for their fans to listen to as they count down to December 25?

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO