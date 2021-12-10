Brian Kelly resigns City Council seat

A Washington City Council member announced her resignation during Tuesday’s meeting. Danielle Pettit-Majewski stated that she will be leaving the Ward 1 seat at the end of January, citing her new position as the Johnson County Public Health Director. Pettit-Majewski said that she chose to stay on the council through the hiring process of new city administrator Deanna McCusker, and thought it would be best to leave after budget time is completed. She gave words of appreciation to her fellow council members and city staff. Though she stated her only regret is leaving the council knowing how much disrespect Council Member Fran Stigers has for her, “You contacting the Johnson County Attorney and the Johnson County Board of Supervisors and insinuating a lack of integrity, I have never been so insulted. I have suffered no end of grief, trauma, and stress over the last two years maintaining my integrity and for you to assume to them that I have none or that I am dishonest, there are no words.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO