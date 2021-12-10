ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Kelly resigns City Council seat

By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE — Citing “personal and professional reasons,” Brian Kelly resigned from his City Council seat Thursday, “effective immediately.”. His resignation email states that he will no longer be a city resident, disqualifying him from serving under the city charter. “This decision was not made lightly,...

