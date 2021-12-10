ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Jack White Coming To Pier Six Pavilion In 2022 On Supply Chain Issues Tour

By Brandon Weigel
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jack White, raconteur, member of The Raconteurs , and former frontman of the incredible garage rock duo The White Stripes, is coming to Baltimore next year, promoter Live Nation announced Friday.

White is set to headline an Aug. 24 concert at Pier Six Pavilion, but if you want to catch him sooner, there’s an April 19 show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

While White is taking a page from the headlines with the tour’s name, The Supply Chain Issues Tour, there’s going to be an abundance of new music from the singer and guitarist in the new year. White is releasing two new albums on his Third Man Records label — “Fear of the Dawn,” due out April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due out July 22.

White released the first single off “Fear of the Dawn,” “Taking Me Back,” on Nov. 11. Listen to fuzzed-out rocker below.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m., but pre-sale tickets are available starting Monday, Dec. 13.

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
