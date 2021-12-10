ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14 To Feature Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez & More

Photo: Getty Images

Start your engines: Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will feature some A-list talent when it premieres on January 7.

On Thursday (December 9), the trailer for the upcoming season dropped and it included some familiar faces. While the season jumpstarts with Lizzo joining Michelle Visage , Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews at the judges' table, the remaining talent featured in the season includes Alicia Keys , Taraji P. Henson , Andra Day , Loni Love , Christine Chiu , Ava Max , Nicole Byer , Ts Madison , Alec Mapa , Dove Cameron and Dulce Sloan .

Additionally, Jennifer Lopez , Sarah McLachlan , Norvina and Leslie Jordan will also make special appearances in next year's batch of episodes. "Who will give star judges life? Who will overcome high-stakes emotion?" a voiceover says in the teaser for Season 14. "Unwrap a world of imagination, because in this game, anything's possible."

The 14 contestants for the upcoming season were recently revealed and, as you know, the grand price rounds out at a total of a whopping $100,000.

Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race will premiere on January 7 at 8 PM ET on VH1.

