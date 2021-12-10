ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, NY

Police respond to armed robbery at DeWitt Tops

By Eagle Newsroom
 4 days ago
Police responded yesterday to an armed robbery that took place at the DeWitt Tops market on East Genesee Street.

The robbery occurred at about 3:36 p.m., DeWitt police said.

The suspect was reported to be a white male of average build appearing to be in his 30s. At the time, he was wearing a dark jacket with a pulled-up gray hoodie underneath, a light-colored face mask, blue jeans and light-colored sneakers, police said.

To initiate the robbery, the suspect allegedly went to the customer service counter, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money. He then received an undisclosed amount of money from the employee and left the store on foot, police said.

After leaving the store, the suspect walked along the south side of the Tops building at 4410 E. Genesee St. before cutting through the cemetery behind the DeWitt Fire Department and past a wooded area, later ending up in the 200 block of Warwick Road, police said.

The man was last seen on foot near the intersection of Warwick and Wellington roads, police said.

The DeWitt Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the robbery and seeking the public’s assistance.

The department asks for any information or footage connected to this incident to be relayed to 315-449-3640 or tips@townofdewitt.com.

