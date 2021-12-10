ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Pacers’ Rick Carlisle (COVID-19) to miss multiple games

 4 days ago

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle reportedly will miss multiple games after testing positive for COVID-19, including Friday night’s contest against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN reported that a PCR test confirmed Carlisle’s condition, and that assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will take over on an interim basis.

Carlisle, 62, returned to the Pacers this season after 13 seasons with the Mavericks (2008-21), who are now under the direction of Jason Kidd.

Carlisle guided Dallas to an NBA championship in 2010-11 and departed as the winningest coach (555-478) in franchise history.

He previously coached the Detroit Pistons (2001-03) and Pacers (2003-07) and owns a career record of 847-705, including 11-16 this season.

–Field Level Media

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Notable Lakers’ Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly shown some interest in making a move for a notable big man on the trade market. Los Angeles has somewhat disappointed on the floor this season. The Lakers are a modest 14-13 on the year, despite featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
NBA
CBS Philly

Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks Emerge As Potential Destinations For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new teams are reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons. On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as potential destinations.  The Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned in the report, but all of those teams have previously been named as possible landing spots for Simmons.  Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic:...
NBA
