Cleveland Browns sign punter Dustin Colquitt

The Cleveland Browns signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt on Friday.

Colquitt, 39, was signed to replace Jamie Gillan, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday .

Now in his 17th NFL season, Colquitt was Kansas City’s third-round pick in 2005 and spent 15 seasons (2005-19) with the Chiefs before splitting the 2020 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He appeared in six games with the Atlanta Falcons this season and posted a 47.7-yard average.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl LIV champion has appeared in 250 career regular season games and recorded 1,173 punts with a 44.9 average.

His brother, Britton, punted for three seasons with the Browns from 2016-18.

