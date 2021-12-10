Cleveland Browns sign punter Dustin Colquitt
The Cleveland Browns signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt on Friday.
Colquitt, 39, was signed to replace Jamie Gillan, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday .
Now in his 17th NFL season, Colquitt was Kansas City’s third-round pick in 2005 and spent 15 seasons (2005-19) with the Chiefs before splitting the 2020 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
He appeared in six games with the Atlanta Falcons this season and posted a 47.7-yard average.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl LIV champion has appeared in 250 career regular season games and recorded 1,173 punts with a 44.9 average.
His brother, Britton, punted for three seasons with the Browns from 2016-18.
