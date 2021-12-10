Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids

A 15-year-old from Spring is stepping up to make Christmas a little brighter for children in foster care.

Kirstyn Jackson knows firsthand what it's like to experience Christmas as a foster child. When she was five years old, she was placed in the foster care system.

It was a special act of kindness that inspired Kirstyn to pay it forward to other foster children. Houston Texans player Jon Weeks took Kirstyn and several other children on a holiday shopping spree. The caring gesture was something Kirstyn never forgot.

When Kirstyn was adopted by her grandparents, she asked if she could raise money to buy Christmas gifts for children who were still in foster care. Her grandmother helped her form her own non-profit, Kirstyn's Krew, when she was just ten years old. Kirstyn and her family went from raising $8,000 the first year to $45,000 this past year, enough to take 225 children Christmas shopping.