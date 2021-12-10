ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi man sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for 4 armed robberies out-of-state businesses

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Jacobly Whitehead, 27, of Greenwood, Mississippi, has been sentenced to 336 months in federal prison for Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on February 10, 2020, Whitehead, an unknown suspect at the time, entered Cricket Wireless on S. Third Street, in Memphis, at approximately 5:50 p.m., pointed a black handgun at employees, and demanded money from the cash registers. Taking approximately $1,700, he then fled the scene.

On February 22, 2020, Whitehead, an unknown suspect at the time, entered the Metro PCS on S. Third Street, in Memphis, at approximately 6:30 p.m., where he struck an employee with a black handgun and demanded money from the cash registers. He stole a firearm from an employee and approximately $2,000 and fled on foot. The suspect matched the description of the suspect of the robbery on February 10, 2020. The businesses were located within walking distance.

On March 17, 2020, Whitehead, an unknown suspect at the time, entered the Cricket Wireless on S. Third Street, in Memphis, at approximately 9:30 a.m., pointed a black handgun at employees, and demanded cash from the register. While leaving the store, Whitehead struck an employee in the head with his pistol. He fled in a red Chevrolet Equinox which had several unique markings and visible features.

On March 31, 2020, Whitehead, an unknown suspect at the time, entered the Metro PCS on E. Shelby Drive, in Memphis, at approximately 4:00 p.m., wearing a facemask and the same clothing as the suspect in the March 17, 2020 robbery. He pointed a black handgun at the employees, took approximately $800 from the register, and fled the scene in a red Chevrolet Equinox, with several similar unique markings. Prior to the robbery, the suspect entered the Dollar General behind the Metro PCS with his face uncovered and was captured on surveillance video.

Officers with MPD’s Safe Streets Task Force located a possible suspect vehicle owned by a woman who lived on Court Street. This address was within walking distance of the first two robberies. Investigators researched the woman’s husband, identified as Jacolby Whitehead who also matched the description given by many of the robbery victims.

Surveillance conducted at their residence showed Whitehead driving the red Equinox. Further, law enforcement executed a search warrant for the vehicle and the residence. They recovered clothing similar to that described by the witnesses and seen on surveillance video. Whitehead was Mirandized and admitted to all four of the robberies.

Whitehead pled guilty on July 21, 2021.

On December 3, 2021, U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman, sentenced Whitehead to 336 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Memphis Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel D. Winnig prosecuted this case on behalf of the government. SAUSA Winnig is currently assigned from the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office for the purpose of prosecuting violent crimes and firearms offenses in federal court.

