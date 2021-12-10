Chadron library postpones Christmas Party, book sale

Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP invites the community to include a nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year. RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at Carter’s decorated with ornaments suggesting gifts for 50 residents of Highland Park Care Center. We ask that you share in the true spirit of Christmas by stopping by Carter’s and select an ornament and purchase a gift for a nursing home resident.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO