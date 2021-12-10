ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Chadron library postpones Christmas Party, book sale

The Chadron Public Library and Friends of the Library have postponed the Christmas Party and book sale scheduled for today and Saturday due to weather. The...

Panhandle Post

East Point Horspice to hold event at Alliance library

Alliance – Celebrating the “National Day of the Horse” in December, the Alliance Public Library will feature an event with East Point Horspice...an amazing local program bringing horses and people together for life-enriching experiences. On Monday, December 27 from 4-5 p.m. in the Community Room, discover more...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Box Butte Co. RSVP 'Tree of Love' stationed at Carter's Hardware

Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP invites the community to include a nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year. RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at Carter’s decorated with ornaments suggesting gifts for 50 residents of Highland Park Care Center. We ask that you share in the true spirit of Christmas by stopping by Carter’s and select an ornament and purchase a gift for a nursing home resident.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance library to host 'The Dark to Light Book Tour'

Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be hosting an Artist Event featuring award winning author and Alliance native, Hope Flansburg. This event will be held Saturday, December 18th from 10:30am-12:00pm, and is part of “The Dark to Light Book Tour”. Hope is a double published Author and Wellness Educator....
ALLIANCE, NE
