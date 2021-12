DENVER — A team of conservation and amphibian experts is working to boost the state's boreal toad population. The toad is listed as an endangered species in Colorado and New Mexico due to a dramatic decline in population over the last two decades, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Now, the Denver Zoo and CPW say they hope to release up to 20,000 tadpoles next summer to help bolster their numbers.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO