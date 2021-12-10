Consumer prices rose at the fastest pace since 1982

Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of on-going inflation pressures The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. It was the highest monthly reading in four months.Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October, jumped 1.2% in November. Energy prices rose 2.6% after a 5.3% percent rise October.The 12-month increase in wholesale inflation set a new record, surpassing the old records for 12-month increases of 8.6% set...

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO