ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

KOAA Survey: Will you travel the I-25 Gap more?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBQw9_0dJTTq5j00

The express lanes are finally open on I-25, and the News5 team wants to know if that will affect how often you travel on I-25.

Results:
59% The Same
21% Not At All
16% More Often
4% Less Often

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The good news for drivers, at least for the next few months, is that the new express lanes will be free. However, you will need to follow the traffic rules around express lanes, which means no crossing over the solid white lines, and you can only cross into or out of the lane when the white lines are broken.

While the lanes are open, there is still some work left to be done on the project. The work remaining is largely confined to the shoulders of the highway.
___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firetv#Appletv
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
EDUCATION
T3.com

Google Maps users are getting a cool free upgrade

Google has launched some new Google Maps features aimed at helping shoppers avoid busy crowds when holiday shopping, including Area Busyness and Directories. With Black Friday fast approaching (and Christmas soon after), we all know how congested shopping locations can get when they reach max capacity. The update follows a year of similar updates that help users do more than simply navigate from A to B.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
BEAT OF HAWAII

Max 8 Flight To Hawaii Scare: Engine Shutdown, Diversion to Mainland

On Saturday, a Hawaii flight provided passengers with an unexpected scare when one of the engines had to be shut down over the Pacific Ocean en route to Honolulu. Luckily the plane returned safely to its origination point, Vancouver. The diversion was confirmed by flight tracking company FlightAware. The airline...
HAWAII STATE
freightwaves.com

Reaction to news of Central Freight Lines shutting down

After 96 years, Central Freight Lines plans to shut down. FreightWaves’ Clarissa Hawes broke the news on Saturday night, and reaction has been swift ever since — on what’s next for the drivers and other CFL employees, how the company got to this point, how it will impact the LTL market, and so one.
INDUSTRY
douglas.co.us

I-25 Gap Express Lanes Opening Friday, December 10

DOUGLAS/EL PASO COUNTIES – Drivers will be able to use the new Express Lanes on the I-25 South Gap project by 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. There is one new Express Lane in each direction on I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument. Tolls are currently being waived as the project opened the lanes far ahead of schedule.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
lonelyplanet.com

"I had to start a travel company to travel." How one agency is making tourism more inclusive and accessible.

On tours put on by India-based Planet Abled, people with various disabilities and those without disabilities travel side by side. When Neha Arora launched the inclusive tour operator Planet Abled almost five years ago, she was possibly the world’s least-traveled owner of a travel company. Besides a few weekend getaways in her native India, she had never ventured far from home.
TRAVEL
hotelbusiness.com

Survey: 122M American adults to travel for holidays

A new survey from The Vacationer shows 122 million American adults (47.39%) plan to travel for Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa this year. Of those traveling to a vacation destination or gathering, 12.72% will do it primarily by plane. Nearly 35% will travel 100 miles or more to attend their gathering. The Vacationer polled...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

BCD Travel survey reveals growing importance of travel and expense spend management

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS – As business travel bounces back, so has the relative importance of travel and expense spend management, according to a recent survey of 106 travel buyers responsible for T&E spend around the globe. Leading travel management company BCD Travel conducted the survey from Oct. 12-26. On the list of program priorities, 76% of travel buyers consider payment and expense very to extremely important, an increase of 8 points compared to 68% in the previous survey in April. The top three priorities for payment and expense are process simplification (91%), traveler satisfaction (88%) and travel data insights (80%).
TRAVEL
Forbes Advisor

Can I Travel To India?

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.
TRAVEL
lonetreevoice.net

I-25 South Gap project to wrap up early

All lanes of the Interstate 25 South Gap project will open nearly a year ahead of schedule, Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado transportation officials announced Nov. 22. Construction on the 18-mile stretch of highway was slated to conclude in November 2022, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. “By mid-December,...
LARKSPUR, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy