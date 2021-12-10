KOAA Survey: Will you travel the I-25 Gap more?

The express lanes are finally open on I-25, and the News5 team wants to know if that will affect how often you travel on I-25.

Results:

59% The Same

21% Not At All

16% More Often

4% Less Often

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The good news for drivers, at least for the next few months, is that the new express lanes will be free. However, you will need to follow the traffic rules around express lanes, which means no crossing over the solid white lines, and you can only cross into or out of the lane when the white lines are broken.

While the lanes are open, there is still some work left to be done on the project. The work remaining is largely confined to the shoulders of the highway.

