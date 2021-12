We have teamed up with Sway Energy for ‘Party Lines,’ presenting an all-new competition format: Four teams each have 24 hours at The Berrics. The teams will be judged on creativity and style, and there’s a $5,000 cash prize on the line for the winning crew! The edits are entirely shot, edited, and produced by the teams, and the only rule is to be creative and have fun with it. Next up, we have Marissa and Lydia Martinez, Leandre Sanders, Victoria Taylor, Adrianne Sloboh, and Eunice Chang, filmed and edited by Nicolas Delvalle. (Special appearance by Trevor Colden.)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO