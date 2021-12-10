81YO woman sexually assaulted in S. Euclid by teen, police say

South Euclid police are looking for a person of interest in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an 81-year-old woman last month.

Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at a home near Bexley Park.

According to police, the woman answered a knock at her door and was pushed to the ground by a teenager who then sexually assaulted her. He ran off after the woman hit the button on her medical alert necklace.

A detailed description of the teenager wasn't provided, however, police said he appeared to be a light-skinned black male about 5 foot, 3 inches tall and was wearing a dark blue hoodie, camouflage pants, black tennis shoes with a "distinct pattern" on the side of the shoe.

Surveillance video captured around the same time near Bexley Park shows an individual walking through a parking lot. Police said the individual is a person of interest and are asking anyone with information about their identity to contact Det. Ken Patterson at 216-691-4256.

