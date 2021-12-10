ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Consumer inflation is up 6.8% in the past year

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMwME_0dJTTFsC00

WASHINGTON — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate since 1982.

The Labor Department also reported Friday that from October to November, prices jumped 0.8%.

Inflation has been intensifying pressure on consumers, especially lower-income households and particularly for everyday necessities.

It has also negated the higher wages many workers have received, complicated the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce its aid for the economy and coincided with flagging public support for President Joe Biden.

According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research , two-thirds of Americans say their household costs have risen since the pandemic, compared with only about a quarter who say their incomes have increased.

Roughly a quarter report that their incomes have dropped.

According to NPR , a growing number of businesses have found that consumers are willing to pay higher prices. Dollar Tree recently said they are raising the average price tags at its stores to $1.25 after years of selling most items for $1.

In addition, a survey from the National Federation of Independent Businesses says 57% of firms are raising prices, while just 6% are cutting prices.

Report a typo

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index rose 6.8% in November compared to the same month a year ago. That is the highest rate since 1982. Despite arguments to the contrary, inflation is not likely to fade soon. Prices of many household items are rapidly rising, and the price of gasoline is soaring. There is one school of […]
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed poised to face down inflation dragon

After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food and shaking policymakers intent on selling a reassuring message of recovery. But the Fed's thinking has been shifting in recent weeks, and more policymakers have been morphing into inflation hawks, signaling the central bank will need to raise borrowing rates in 2022 to get inflation closer to its two percent goal.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
foxnebraska.com

Inflation up 6.8% and 'picking up momentum,' says former economic adviser

WASHINGTON (TND) — Inflation is up 6.8% according to the Consumer Price Index, the highest level in nearly 40 years. “You do have out of control inflation right now, no doubt about it, and it really is driven by gas prices and food prices which are volatile," said former White House economic adviser Stephen Moore to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “Everybody goes to the gas pump and feels that every time they fill up their tank, so I'm very concerned.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Consumers#Americans#The Labor Department#The Federal Reserve#Npr
Gazette

Annual inflation rises to 6.8% in November, highest in 39 years

Consumer prices increased 6.8% for the year ending November, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The much-anticipated numbers from the consumer price index came in above forecast expectations and raises concerns that inflation could be coming in too hot as the country continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Inflation soars as prices spike 6.8 percent, most in 39 years

The annual US inflation rate hit 6.8 percent last month, the feds said Friday — marking a 39-year high and leaving Americans helpless to do anything but watch as prices surge unabated at a clip not seen since Ronald Reagan was in office. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
BUSINESS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy