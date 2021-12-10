Evansville honors homeless who died in 2021 in memorial service at Trinity UMC

EVANSVILLE , Ind. -- Friends and community advocates gathered Thursday night in the pews of Trinity United Methodist Church to remember Evansville residents who died this year while experiencing homelessness.

Organized by Aurora, a local non-profit that serves the homeless, the annual Homeless Memorial Service is an opportunity to memorialize members of the community who might otherwise get overlooked.

According to the city’s most recent point-in-time count, at least 359 residents experienced homelessness in 2021. Aurora has worked with these and near-homeless populations since 1988 to provide prevention services and direct resources such as housing, physical and mental healthcare and sobriety assistance.

In the past year, Aurora has spent $1.2 million to prevent COVID-related housing crises and rehouse those who have been displaced due to the pandemic. Natasha Goodge, the organization’s outreach team lead, says she is proud of what Aurora has achieved this year, with a 90 percent dispersal of COVID funds, compared to the 10 percent national average.

“We’re a standout, Indiana. You know, people look to our example,” said Goodge. “It’s hard-fought and it’s in some part due to Aurora, but it’s really because our community works (together) so well. No one person or agency solves the problems that are this big.”

Lonnie Rowley was homeless for more than five years and battled addiction for over a decade. Before his death in July, he had successfully completed 90 days of sobriety at a treatment facility in Louisville and was eager to return to Evansville.

“The last time I talked to him, he was like, ‘I’m going to do this and I’m going to give back and I’m going to teach, too. They told me I could teach at the (Rescue) Mission if I finished the program.’ And he was excited about it. I think something had clicked in him,” said Lindsey Wiethop, one of Rowley’s closest friends.

Wiethop met Rowley two and a half years ago at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting after giving him a ride to the abandoned apartment where he’d been spending his nights. Rowley had a theology degree, served time in the Navy, loved Alice in Chains music and had a “warped sense of humor.”

“He was a funny person, he was articulate, he gave back. He had nothing, but I watched him give away jackets that he had just gotten. I watched him give his last cigarette to people. I watched him sit down with women who were crying about bad boyfriends, when he had nowhere to go that night that was warm, and tell them they were going to be all right and that he understood,” said Wiethop.

Rowley died before boarding a bus to Evansville.

Wiethop and her husband started a GoFundMe to help pay to have his body cremated and brought home. Wiethop and Rowley’s teenage son plan to spread his ashes at the cemetery next to Lonnie’s mother.

“I just couldn’t let him be someone who didn’t matter,” said Wiethop. “He matters so much to me.”

Eric Biesel, housing case manager at Echo Housing, worked closely with Jose Garcia for two and a half years. Garcia was homeless in Evansville from 2012-2018, but Biesel says his housing insecurities don’t define his life because “Jose was a lot more than just the struggles he overcame.”

“In 2019, Jose had a dispute with someone else who was also homeless and ended up in a physical confrontation…and then about a month later I saw the two of them talking and the guy that he got into a fight with had seen Jose and was saying that he was kind of bummed out because he didn’t have anything to eat and was hungry, and Jose went and bought him a bag of gas station chicken,” said Biesel. “I always thought that was neat that some guy tried to fight him and he didn’t take it personally. He used to say ‘everyone has trouble.’ That man did not have a malicious bone in his body.”

Others who knew the men that died this year approached the altar Thursday night, lighting a candle and sharing an anecdote.

Joshua Brewer, who leads the Evansville Police Department's Homeless Outreach Team, recounted a time in 2014 when Earling Iverson alerted police of a local arsonist and helped solve a crime. Brewer called Iverson a hero.

Attendees also mourned Marlon Jones, who is survived by his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter. He was described as playful and funny, and always searching for new opportunities.

According to Eric Biesel, what many don’t realize is that homelessness is not only a result of untreated mental illness or substance abuse. It’s often caused by things such as unemployment, changes in personal finances and large medical bills.

“It’s important to remember that there are a lot of people that have a lot of economic instability in their life and are really just one or two paychecks away from being in a situation where their own housing security is threatened,” said Biesel.

Others remembered at Thursday’s service were Usher Hawthorne, Bill Thomas, William Clark, Charles Wilson and Chris Whittmer.

