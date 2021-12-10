ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Play our FREE Week 14 49ers Challenge

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTyt4_0dJTSd6z00

Think you know the 49ers well? Already have this week’s game against the Bengals all figured out? Prove it!

Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY 49ers Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.

Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Claimed Veteran Running Back On Monday

Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Bengals#American Football#Daily Ticket#Tipico Sportsbook
The Spun

49ers Player Ruled Out Sunday For Personal Reasons

The San Francisco 49ers are just hours away from a crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals that could decide their season. But they’ll be without one of their key players on defense. Per ProFootballTalk, 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson is out today. But it’s apparently for personal reasons rather than...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray made big mistake on last play of Cardinals’ loss

Kyler Murray made a lot of nice plays on Monday night, but he sure made a big mistake on the last play of his Arizona Cardinals’ 30-23 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals were down 10 late in the game and kicked a field goal with 37 seconds left to make it 30-23. Arizona then improbably recovered an onside kick to give themselves a chance to tie the game. But their final possession went poorly.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers sign ex-Ravens DE in flurry of roster moves

DE John Simon - signed to practice squad. John Simon played three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, where he was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He also spent time with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. Most recently, Simon had six tackles and a quarterback hit in two games with the Tennessee Titans. In his career, Simon has contributed 259 tackles, 21 sacks and two interceptions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Shame on whoever decided to open the Cardinals roof on Monday night

The Arizona Cardinals have not learned how to create a home-field advantage and it worked against them on Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The first thing a team should have at home are fans going absolutely ballistic and making noise to help the team throughout the game. The Arizona Cardinals looked at that chance and said, “nah, we’re good,” and decided to open the roof to State Farm Stadium.
NFL
newgamenetwork.com

PUBG: Battlegrounds going free to play

The game that kickstarted a genre will be switching to new model. PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of Bluehole, have announced that PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS will be switching to a free to play model. All players who have owned and played PUBG before the free-to-play service transition will automatically receive the Commemorative...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 decisions the Jaguars likely regret now

The Jacksonville Jaguars were eliminated from the playoffs this week after falling to the Tennessee Titans in a 20-0 shut out. The loss was one that eliminated them from the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, and they now have just one more win than they did at this point last season (2-11).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr on Raiders playoff hopes: 'you’re telling me that we have a chance'

The season is getting late. And the sun looks to setting on the Raiders’ playoff hopes. But it’s not dark yet. Currently the Raiders playoff chances are slim — five percent according to one calculation — and that’s enough of a glimmer of hope for quarterback Derek Carr. The trick for Carr over this week and potentially the next four weeks will be convincing his teammates to believe it.
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers inactives: Deebo Samuel will play

The 49ers are a little over an hour and a half away from facing the Cincinnati Bengals. San Francisco is 3-0 when they play on eastern standard time this season. Below are the inactives for today’s game:. RB Elijah Mitchell. LB Dre Greenlaw. DL Maurice Hurst. CB Dontae Johnson.
NFL
SportsGrid

Joe Mixon is expected to play in Week 14 against the 49ers

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Joe Mixon is expected to play in Week 14 against the 49ers. Mixon is listed as questionable and missed practice all week due to a non-COVID illness. Mixon leads the Bengals in rushing yards with 978 and rushing touchdowns with 12. Mixon has been a menace for other teams to deal with all season. On top of leading his team, he is tied for second in the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He’s averaging 18.9 carries a game and has scored a touchdown in nine straight games, 11 rushing and two receiving. The FanDuel Sportsbook has Mixon as a -115 to rush over/under 74.5 yards against the 49ers. Guaranteeing Mixon in the lineup is a massive gain for the Bengals, and he is one of the elite running backs in the game.
NFL
All49ers

49ers @ Bengals Week 14 Live Blog

CINCINNATI -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 14 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 11:45 The 49ers listed Samuel as questionable because of his groin injury, but he will play in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy