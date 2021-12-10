ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hy-Vee offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster to 16- and 17-year-olds

By WICS/WRSP Staff
Cover picture for the articleWEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WICS/WRSP) — Free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now being made available at Hy-Vee pharmacies nationwide. This comes after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...

