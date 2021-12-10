The Most Fun City in America Is…

We all have our own ideas about what “fun” is, whether it’s doing extreme sports or going to museums. And thanks to a new report from WalletHub, we now know which cities are considered the most fun. What makes a city fun? To come up with their list, WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populated cities in the U.S., on 65 metrics in three key areas - Entertainment & Recreation, Nightlife & Parties, and Costs.

Topping the list yet again for the most fun city in the country? Las Vegas, Nevada. Unsurprisingly, it comes in first for nightlife and parties and third for entertainment and recreation, but all that fun can get pricey and Vegas ranks 105th for costs.

Top Ten Most Fun Cities In America For 2021

Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida New Orleans, Louisiana San Francisco, California Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York

And on the flip side, the city ranked at the bottom is Pearl City, Hawaii, making it the least fun city in the country. It ranks 175th for entertainment and recreation, 180th for nightlife and parties, and 181st for costs.

The Five Least Fun Cities In America

Pearl City, Hawaii Brownsville, Texas Oxnard, California Ontario, California Moreno Valley, California

Source: WalletHub