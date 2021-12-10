ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

SNT Experimental Depression Treatment Nearly 80% Effective

By Krystal Jagoo
 4 days ago
Stanford Neuromodulation Therapy (SNT), a new type of magnetic brain stimulation was found to be effective in treating 78.6% of patients with severe depression. Based on this study, remission tends to occur within days and can last for months, with fatigue and headaches as side effects. This treatment may...

Comments / 4

Vickie Andrus
4d ago

I’m a lot of cases for those who can’t afford the treatments you can usually get patient assistance from the company. Of course it has to do with income but not sure what that would be. However it never hurts to try as they can only say yes or no!

2
Verywell Mind

ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest mental health news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Mind’s team of board-certified physicians, health journalists, and industry experts.

 https://www.verywellmind.com/

