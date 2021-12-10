ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady Quinn remembers Demaryius Thomas

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn spent parts of eight seasons in the NFL as he hopped from the Cleveland Browns to the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, and St. Louis Rams.

Quinn spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons with the Broncos. During those two years he was teammates with star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died unexpectedly at 33-years old Thursday night.

Quinn took to Twitter Friday morning to share his memories of Thomas while offering his condolences.

Thomas is remembered for plenty of memorable performances with the Broncos, something our colleagues at Broncos Wire spent time remembering Friday morning.

Thomas, a Georgia Tech product before his NFL playing days, recorded his career collegiate reception in Tech’s 33-3 victory to open the 2007 season at Notre Dame.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of Thomas during this difficult time.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

