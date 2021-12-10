ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

LVMH to buy Marcolin’s 49% stake in joint-venture Thelios

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -France’s LVMH has reached an agreement with Italian group Marcolin to buy a 49% stake in Thelios, increasing its holding in the upscale Italian eyewear manufacturer for labels including Dior,...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Vivendi to launch offer for Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Vivendi will acquire activist fund Amber Capital’s almost 18% stake in media group Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share in the coming days and then file a full takeover offer at the same price, it said on Thursday. The Amber deal will lift...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Reliance, TA'ZIZ form USD 2 bn chemical production joint venture in Abu Dhabi's Ruwais

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Reliance Industries and Abu Dhabi state-owned Chemicals Derivatives Company (TA'ZIZ) have agreed to start a more than USD 2 billion chemical production partnership in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. TA'ZIZ, in a statement, informed that the joint venture is called TA'ZIZ EDCPVC, and it will construct...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

SBI announces crypto joint venture with Swiss digital exchange SIX

SBI Digital Asset Holdings, a fully owned subsidiary of Japanese banking giant SBI Holdings, announced a joint crypto venture with Switzerland’s SIX digital exchange (SDX). The joint venture would be set up in Singapore through a crypto issuance company and aims to become a regional liquidity hub for institutions. SBI Holdings CEO Yoshitaka Kitao said:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvmh#Reuters#Italian#European#French#Danish
Seekingalpha.com

Newpark signs MoU for Saudi Arabia joint venture

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) +2.8% post-market on news that its Fluids Systems operating segment entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia's TAQA to establish a joint venture company providing oilfield chemicals and related products and services in the country. Newpark says it will provide technical and other support...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Royal Dutch Shell PLC shareholders set to approve move to London

ROTTERDAM (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell PLC shareholders were expected to vote on Friday to approve a plan to get rid of the company’s dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague. The company’s boards presented the plan in November, arguing that the simplification...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

KKR buys minority stake in Körber’s supply chain software arm

Logistics technology provider Körber has gained some heavyweight backing in its quest to build end-to-end supply chain execution capabilities, announcing today that the investment firm KKR has acquired a “significant minority stake” in Körber’s supply chain software business. The new financial backing could allow the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
BUSINESS
passengerterminaltoday.com

TAV/Fraport joint venture renews operating concession for Antalya Airport

A joint venture formed by TAV Airports, part of French airport operator Groupe ADP, and German operator Fraport has had a bid of €7.25bn (US$8.2bn) accepted to renew the operating concession for Antalya Airport in Turkey. The partnership was the highest bidder at an auction held by the Turkish State...
LIFESTYLE
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Product Innovations Fuel $9 Billion Premium Denim Market

The premium denim sector boomed onto the scene 20 years ago, with brands AG and Citizens of Humanity becoming household names thanks in part to their celebrity clientele. Now, just as fashion from that era also makes a comeback, the category is gearing up for growth, this time buoyed by innovation and sustainability. The premium denim jeans market is set to grow by $9.06 billion at a rate of 6.64 percent from 2020 to 2025, according to a new report from global technology research and advisory company Technavio. According to the data, 31 percent of that growth will originate from North America, thanks to the region’s high purchasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Explainer: Can joint gas buying tackle Europe's high prices?

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The European Union is expected to propose a system this week to allow countries to jointly buy strategic stocks of gas, a measure drawn up in response to soaring energy prices. Benchmark wholesale European gas prices rose by more than 500% this year, hitting record...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy