Kathy Hochul in driver's seat for Dem race for governor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) New York Governor Kathy Hochul's frontrunner status in the Democratic gubernatorial primary next year, was solidified

this week when the second strongest candidate, Letitia James bowed out of the race.

"It was really a surprise," said ABC News Political Director Rick Klein on WBEN Friday morning. "A lot of people thought Tish James had a strong chance in the race, but it certainly opens things up for Governor Hochul and gives her a much better chance of avoiding a divisive primary."

Klein says as a brand new governor, Hochul won't have to fend-off a primary challenge from one of the best known names in state politics.

The New York governor's race has barely begun. Hochul announced in August that she planned to run for a full term for governor in 2022. Letitia James entered the race in October.

Other democrats in the field include Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, and

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has filed paperwork that sets him up for a run for New York governor. He has not officially declared his candidacy.

James ended her campaign, saying she will instead focus on re-election

as attorney general. James oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women.

"Hardened political observers may think James was having trouble getting

traction, or was afraid she was going to lose. I don't think the story ends entirely with her saying she wants to continue doing the job she was elected to do," said Klein. "But we will take her at her word, for now." Otherwise, Klein sees the announcement as odd, as the race has just begun and James was considered a top contender.

"It is an unusual announcement, It struck me with surprise when I saw the headline break Thursday."

Hochul is trying to become the first woman elected governor of New York.

Even if she prevails in the primary, she will still have to run in a general election.

On the Republican side, Rep. Lee Zeldin from Long Island is running for governor, Andrew Giuliani, and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, have also launched gubernatorial bids.

On Thursday, speaking at a news conference, Hochul said she likes to "run like an underdog.”