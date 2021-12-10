ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Charging decision in Hennepin County Sheriff DWI case expected next week

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWemg_0dJTQDHn00
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Officials will make a decision on whether to charge Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson next week following a Wednesday crash in which he admitted to drinking beforehand.

The crash occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-94 about 5 miles east of Alexandria, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. At the scene, deputies found a single vehicle, owned by Hennepin County, had flipped over.

The driver, Hutchinson, was taken to the hospital. His injuries were non life-threatening.

The circumstances led officials to believe impaired driving may have been a factor, according to Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson.

Officials obtained a warrant for a urine sample, which is currently being analyzed by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

But Hutchinson has already admitted to drinking prior to getting behind the wheel, having attended a Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference in Alexandria, at which there was a cash bar.

His attorney told the Star Tribune that he believes the toxicology results will show that Hutchinson was over the legal limit for driving. The newspaper also reports he suffered three broken ribs and head and hip injuries.

"As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard. I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me," Hutchinson said in a statement earlier this week.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and am prepared to accept the consequences of my poor decision."

The results of the urine sample will inform a charging decision, Larson says. Because the crash occurred outside the city limits of Alexandria, Larson’s office is responsible for reviewing the case.

Comments / 1

Related
Bring Me The News

Plymouth man sentenced to 27 years for killing man at Minneapolis intersection

A Plymouth man has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for a fatal shooting in North Minneapolis back in February. Gregory Starr-Taylor was sentenced to 329-months (27.4 years) in prison, according to a Tuesday news release from Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. On Nov. 5, he pleaded guilty to the intentional second-degree murder of 29-year-old Victor Pablo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Former prison mates charged in connection with shocking armed robbery at Twin Cities Menards

Two convicted bank robbers who were prison mates in Kansas now face federal charges in connection with an early morning robbery at a Twin Cities Menards store. Cornelius Graham waited overnight in the West St. Paul Menards, surprising the general manager tasked with opening the store at 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, then fleeing the scene with cash, according to federal charges filed last month.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Alexandria, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Sheriff: Driver fled police at twice the legal limit and with 2 of his children in the car

A 31-year-old man who tried to flee police had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, as well as two children in the car with him. That's according to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, which says it received a call just after 8 p.m. Sunday about a possibly drunk driver southbound on Highway 15, heading toward Dassel. A deputy spotted the vehicle in question not 10 minutes later and tried to pull the driver over.
DASSEL, MN
Bring Me The News

Former officer Derek Chauvin will change his 'not guilty' plea in federal civil rights case

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin plans will change his plea in the federal civil rights case against him. Court documents filed Monday show a change of plea hearing is now scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Paul courthouse. Chauvin, in September, had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The new court filings do not provide any additional information about Chauvin's plans or reasoning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Larson
Bring Me The News

Minnesota activist group calls for ban on high-speed police chases

A Twin Cities activist group is demanding an end to high-speed police pursuits, describing them as a "dangerous and unnecessary behavior." On Saturday, the Racial Justice Network (RJN) issued a press release calling for a ban on such chases, saying that "multiple young lives have been unnecessarily taken this year due to high-speed police pursuits, which also threaten the safety of innocent bystanders in our community."
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#The Star Tribune
Bring Me The News

Student arrested after Snapchat threat against central MN school

A central Minnesota student is facing both academic and legal repercussions following a threat against a campus where a deadly school shooting took place in 2003. On Friday, the Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department announced that a juvenile had been taken into custody over "possible threats that were made on a social media platform" regarding the ROCORI School, a K-12 campus in Stearns County.
RICHMOND, MN
Bring Me The News

Semi-trailer crashes into two sheriff's squad cars

A Minnesota sheriff and a deputy had a lucky escape during Friday's heavy snow, after their vehicles were struck by a semi-trailer. The incident happened near Janesville in Waseca County, prompting an emergency response. Fortunately, neither the sheriff nor the deputy were injured in the collision. "Just another reminder to...
WASECA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

New photos of suspects, vehicle in Edina Lunds & Byerlys attempted carjacking released

Authorities have released new photos showing two of the suspects believed to be involved in an attempted carjacking at an Edina Lunds & Byerlys Thursday. The Edina Police Department said four suspects tried to take control of an occupied vehicle in the grocery store's parking lot "by force" just after 5 p.m. Two good Samaritans jumped in to help and thwarted the attempt, with the four suspects — described as teenagers — fleeing the area.
EDINA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Student arrested after portraying active shooter drill 'as an actual event' on social media

Authorities are considering charges against a Minnesota student following a false alarm about an active school shooter. Early Friday afternoon, the Pine County Sheriff's Office received a report from staff at Barnum High School — located in neighboring Carlton County — that "a male known to students had broadcast an active shooter incident on social media from another school," a news release.
PINE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Missing Minnesota man found dead in previously undiscovered 'hidden room'

A dayslong search for a missing St. Louis County man ended with tragic news. William Terry had been reported missing earlier this week, with family members saying nobody had heard from the 60-year-old since Nov. 27. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office asked the public to keep an eye out for Terry, who lived in Grand Lake Township just outside of Hermantown, with "extensive search efforts" having turned up nothing.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
50K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy