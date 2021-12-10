ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City v Wolves: match preview

The Guardian
 4 days ago
Manchester City v Wolves: probable starters in bold, contenders in light

Manchester City are targeting a sixth Premier League win in a row, and in Wolves welcome opponents who last beat them in the league 11 years ago. Factor in City’s haul of 35 points from 15 games, with 32 scored against nine conceded, compared with the visitors’ 21 points from the same number of matches, with 12 goals for and 13 against, and a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola’s men seems the most likely outcome. While City will start as red-hot favourites it is worth remembering that Crystal Palace handed them a 2-0 lesson at the Etihad in October, proving that even the champions are vulnerable to an upset. Jamie Jackson

Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1

Venue Etihad Stadium

Last season Manchester City 4 Wolves 1

Referee Jon Moss

This season G9 Y16 R2 2 cards/game

Odds H 2-11 A 20-1 D 7-1

MANCHESTER CITY

Subs from Steffen, Carson, Palmer, Fernandinho, Jesus, Aké, Mbete,

Zincehnko, Delap, Mahrez, Laporte, Foden, Egan-Riley, Wilson-Ebrand, Lavia,

McAtee

Doubtful Foden (ankle), Delap (ankle), Jesus (match fitness), Aké (back), Laporte (match fitness)

Injured Torres (metatarsal, 1-2 months)

Suspended Mendy (indefinitely)

Discipline Y21 R1

Form LWWWWW

Leading scorer Silva 7

WOLVES

Subs from Ruddy, Hoever, Marçal, Boly, Cundle, Dendoncker, Traoré, Silva,

Podence

Doubtful None

Injured Mosquera (hamstring, 2-3 months), Jonny (knee, 2-3 months), Neto (knee, 1 month)

Suspended None

Discipline Y28 R0

Form WLWDDL

Leading scorer Hwang 4

Shropshire Star

Wolves Fans' Verdict v Man City: The referee and VAR cost us

Our Wolves supporters have their say after the 1-0 loss away to Manchester City. For the second week running we couldn’t quite stem the tide of another siege of the Alamo. Once more the defending, the commitment and the bloody-minded desire not to cave in against insurmountable odds could only be admired.
