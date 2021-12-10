ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlton without five key players for clash with Cambridge

 4 days ago
Charlton interim boss Johnnie Jackson has no new injury concerns but will continue to be without five key players for the visit of Cambridge to The Valley.

The defensive trio of Adam Matthews (calf), Sam Lavelle (groin) and Ryan Inniss (quad) will remain on the sidelines on Saturday.

Long-term injury absentee Jake Forster-Caskey will also be missing from the Addicks midfield due to an ACL injury.

Athletic forward Corey Blackett-Taylor sits the game out with a hamstring issue.

Cambridge’s Shilow Tracey will not make the trip to London.

The 23-year-old winger was substituted at half-time in the U’s 5-0 win over Cheltenham on Tuesday night after sustaining an ankle injury in a tackle.

Defender Lloyd Jones is a doubt for Cambridge over the Christmas period as he continues to recover from a groin problem.

Captain Greg Taylor (ankle) and midfielder Liam O’Neil (calf) will also sit the fixture out.

