The 45 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2021

By Loudwire Staff
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coming off a year in which many acts held their albums due to the pandemic, 2021 gave us one of the strongest years for new albums in recent history. Rock and metal both thrived throughout the year, with a mix of top acts showing why they've had such staying power and...

musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Tony Iommi has written an entire song for Ozzy Osbourne's forthcoming album

After it was announced that Tony Iommi would make an appearance on Ozzy Osbourne's upcoming record, the Black Sabbath guitarist has now confirmed that he wrote the entirety of one of the album's tracks. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Iommi reveals he “wrote the whole track and played...
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

How ABBA Channeled Deep Purple and the Beach Boys

The guitarist who appeared on more than half of ABBA’s classic-era songs says rock bands like Deep Purple and the Beach Boys were an inspiration during those early sessions. “There are three that come to mind,” Janne Schaffer tells Guitar World. “‘Rock’n Roll Band,’ ‘Watch Out’ and ‘King Kong Song,’ which are from the first and second albums. If you listen to them, you can hear a lot of heavy rock guitars in there. We’d been listening to Deep Purple and similar things.”
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Vince Neilstein’s Top 15 Metal Albums of 2021

Like my best bud Axl, 2021 was the year I officially grew bored of all the bands you might expect to see on year-end lists (and you’ll likely see elsewhere). No disrespect whatsoever to all-time metal greats such as Mastodon, Gojira and Between the Buried and Me, to name but a few who put out new music this year — they’re still some of my favorites of all time, I’ll support them and go see them live forever and ever, and their new albums are indeed quite good! — but I found myself more interested in exploring other arenas in 2021, enticed by something different from the same old same old.
ROCK MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Why don’t rock and metal videos feature more cars?

If there’s a genre that celebrates cars in its music videos, it’s gotta be hip-hop and rap. But given that so much of rock’s canon consists of songs about cars, what’s with the gap in the number of vehicles shown in rock and metal videos?. That question is based on...
MUSIC
Alt 101.7

See the 2021 Spotify Wrapped Stats for 50 Rock + Metal Artists

Spotify has officially unveiled their Wrapped feature for 2021 and both fans and artists have been flooding social media with their music listening and streaming stats. It's always fun reflecting on the last year and we've compiled 50 rock and metal artists who have shared their Wrapped stats. For artists,...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Axl Rosenberg’s Top Fifteen Metal Albums of 2021

MetalSucks will celebrate its fifteenth anniversary just about a month from now; this list will be my personal 21,169th post for the site. I turn forty a couple of weeks after the blog’s quinceañera. Vince will have about a month to call me “old man” before he joins me in middle-age.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

25 Holiday Gifts for the Rock + Metal Fans in Your Life

It can be challenging figuring out what to buy the special people in your life as a gift for the holidays, but if you're close with any rock and metal fans, we've got you covered. Life certainly still isn't back to pre-COVID normalcy, but chances are, the holidays will feel...
LIFESTYLE
Loudwire

Bring Me the Horizon Reveal Musical Direction for Next ‘Post Human’ EP

Bring Me the Horizon have discussed the idea of a series of EPs, each varying in style from the other. While we already have the Post Human: Survival Horror EP, it's been a while for details on the next EP to arrive. But keyboardist Jordan Fish has now offered some insight on the direction of the next release, revealing it to be “more influenced by emo and screamo.”
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Best Metal on Bandcamp: November 2021

The final regular Bandcamp metal column of 2021 includes lachrymose death-doom, anti-imperialist black metal, Teutonic thrash played by Swedish teenagers, and much more. In their primary bands, Derrick Vella of techy death metal explorers Tomb Mold and Justin DeTore of the punishing Innumerable Forms rarely play anything that’s explicitly beautiful. Dream Unending, a new collaboration inspired by the oneiric melancholy of the Peaceville Three, is their chance to lean into aching, stately melodicism. On Tide Turns Eternal, Vella and DeTore build brilliantly layered death-doom epics out of shimmering guitar and reverb-soaked vocals, leaving plenty of negative space to allow the emotions of the songs to hit with full force. They’re at their best when they chase a musical idea all the way to its logical endpoint; the 11-minute “Dream Unending” and 10-minute title track are easily the strongest songs on the album, introducing new motifs at will even as they cannily use repetition to drive them home. Despite its deep roots in doom, Tide Turns Eternal isn’t a dour or depressing listen. Thanks largely to Vella’s soaring guitar work, which bears traces of his avowed Pink Floyd fandom, the album invites us to take in the scope of the world’s gloom but cast our gaze heavenward anyway.
INTERNET
MetalSucks

Kerrang! Magazine Says These Are the Top 50 Albums of 2021

Revolver has become the latest major metal media outlet to unveil their list of 2021’s best albums, Decibel, Revolver, and, of course, MetalSucks. Kerrang!‘s list below, or go here to read their explanations for each selection. 50. The Armed – Ultrapop. 49. Evanescence – The Bitter Truth...
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, Queen land in top 10 of year-end ‘Billboard’ Top Rock Artists chart

Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, Queen and AC/DC are among the top 10 rock artists of 2021, according to Billboard. The publication has unveiled the 2021 edition of its annual year-end charts, which determine the biggest acts in a variety of different genres using combination of factors including airplay, sales and streaming data for songs and albums, as well as touring revenue and social media activity.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Flávio Brandão Releases Powerful Power Metal Album

Flávio Brandão "Stratosphere Project" releases powerful power metal album "Depersonalization" "Stratosphere Project" is the new project by musician Flávio Brandão. "Depersonalization" is a semi-concept album, where the musician signs all the guitars, bass, keyboards and drum arrangements, and invited vocalists from all over the world to participate in the power metal album. All compositions are created by the musician, who is also responsible for the technical part of pre- and post-production of the albums. The "Depersonalization" disc is available for listening on all streaming platforms.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Ex-Silverchair Vocalist Daniel Johns ‘Not Anxious’ About Returning With 2022 Solo Album

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns issues with being in the public spotlight have been well documented, but the singer is ready to return with new music in 2022, revealing a fresh perspective about promoting his upcoming record during a message to fans announcing a new solo album on Instagram. Having examined his struggles with fame in the Who Is Daniel Johns? podcast earlier this year, the musician explains, "The reception around the world inspired me and I'm not anxious about what comes next anymore."
MUSIC
nwestiowa.com

Boyden guitarist releases new rock album

BOYDEN—Eli Dykstra described his newly released album as “three years of hard work encapsulated in 53 minutes.”. The 19-year-old rock guitarist from Boyden dropped the 12-track record, “Devil & Angel,” on Oct. 31 — the first music release he has done under the solo moniker, “Dykstra.”. He said the songs...
BOYDEN, IA
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

