Premier League

Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake fitness doubts for Manchester City

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Manchester City will check on Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Nathan Ake ahead of the champions’ Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday.

Forward Jesus missed the midweek win at Leipzig with a knock while midfielder Foden (ankle) and defender Ake (back) were substituted during the game in Germany.

Ferran Torres remains on the casualty list with a broken foot.

Wolves have Willy Boly back available after the defender recovered from a muscle injury.

Marcal, who has been absent following a positive coronavirus test, can also be called upon again.

Conor Coady and Rayan Ait-Nouri sustained knocks in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend but are fit. Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain sidelined.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Grealish, Foden, Mahrez, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Saiss, Bueno, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Jimenez, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Traore, Campbell.

Country
Germany
