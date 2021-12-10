A guide to holiday pop-up bar events

Visit the most talked about holiday pop-ups in Atlanta! With festive decor and seasonal crafted cocktails, these experiences are sure to put you in the holiday spirit. THROUGH DEC. 26 | Miracle, the popular Christmas-themed cocktail bar, has returned for its sixth season in Atlanta. The Midtown Promenade restaurant, Tapa Tapa, is transformed into Miracle on Monroe, and open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight. Sip on a festive cocktail, like the Christmapolitan, while snacking on their signature Miracle Chex mix. Live entertainment such as DJs and holiday drag shows are offered on Friday and Saturday nights. Miracle on Monroe does not take reservations, and guests are seated on a first come, first serve basis. This is a 21+ experience and all guests must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. miraclebaratl.com.
