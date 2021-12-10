ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETERNALS: Marvel Studios Announces Disney+ Premiere Date For Chloe Zhao's Superhero Epic

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios has now announced an official Disney+ premiere date for Eternals, and it lines up with previous reports. Chloe Zhao's divisive superhero epic will be available to stream early in the new year on January 12. Eternals proved to be worst-reviewed movie in the MCU so far, and...

www.comicbookmovie.com

Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
theplaylist.net

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Teaser: WB Wants You To Remember Your Love Of Harry Potter Before The New ‘Beasts’ Film Arrives

Fandom is a funny thing. If you love something enough, whether it be a superhero, a wizard, or any other pop culture icon, you can forgive some pretty egregious things. You know, like the idea of an entire franchise created by an openly transphobic author who spouts hateful things on social media frequently. But, by golly, people love Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, and they’re eagerly anticipating the release of the new film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Disney+ Release Date Revealed

Marvel's Eternals will be released on Disney+ on January 12, 2022. The official Eternals Disney+ release date was announced today on the Eternals official Twitter account, confirming early speculative reports about the streaming date. Marvel fans have been speculating whether Eternals would stream on Disney+ in time for the Christmas holiday, but that clearly is not in Disney's plans. It may be a prudent move to save Eternals' release until next month; after all, Marvel wants its fans wholly focused on getting out to theaters from mid-December on to see Spider-Man: No Way Way Home. Why offer any big incentive to say home?
uscannenbergmedia.com

The epic highs and lows of LGBTQ representation in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

A lot more firsts are expected to come out in the Marvel Universe movies next year. The film that dropped this month has been generating a lot of reaction because it features a first onscreen gay kiss. “Eternals” is directed by Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao. *****. Loki. Wiccan. Miss America....
Women's eNews

Marvel’s First Deaf Superhero: A First Step for Disabled Filmmakers

Marvel’s Eternals, the film franchise’s latest silver screen installment, was released in theatres on November 5th—with actress Lauren Ridloff paving the way as Marvel’s first Deaf onscreen superhero. Ridloff, who also starred in the popular The Walking Dead series, expressed her enthusiasm in representing the Deaf community upon the film’s public announcement one year ago: “I am more thrilled than overwhelmed about being given the opportunity to represent the deaf community. I’m very thrilled about that—just to bring in that storyline within the MCU. I think there’s plenty of room for more stories like that,” Ridloff said in an interview with HeyUGuys.
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
Inverse

Eternals Disney Plus release date is way later than you think

Disney+ is now a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the first year of its existence it was the streaming destination for MCU movies, but the franchise’s main stage was still the movie theater. The pandemic changed all that. The premiere of the MCU television universe with WandaVision and the move of multiple Marvel movies to paid “Premier Access” meant the “cinema” part of “cinematic universe” took a backseat.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME TV Spot Sees The Iron Spider Take Flight And Doctor Strange In Action

Spider-Man: No Way Home looks set to be the first movie of the "pandemic era" to hit $1 billion at the worldwide box office, though we're not exactly surprised when this is clearly one of Marvel Studios' most ambitious stories to date. The movie pulling in actors and characters from past franchises may offer a better idea of what to expect from the MCU's Multiverse, and we're anticipating Peter Parker undergoing more than a few major status quo changes by the time the credits roll.
jackcentral.org

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ is a slog of a film that’s unsure of what it wants to be

In the time between being brought on board to helm “Eternals” and the film’s eventual release, Chloé Zhao took home Oscars for best director and best picture for “Nomadland” at last year’s — admittedly sparse — awards. The sudden worldwide exposure gleaned from her historic wins has made Zhao the talk of the town in Hollywood, but her latest film “Eternals” will be talked about for all the wrong reasons.
Deadline

Destin Daniel Cretton Inks Overall Deal With Marvel Studios & Hulu’s Onyx Collective; Set For Disney+ MCU Series & ‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has entered into an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney companies Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The filmmaker is already in development with Marvel Studios on a new MCU series for Disney+. At the same time, Disney has made it official that Cretton is returning to write and direct the previously rumored sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Under the big new overall deal, Cretton will develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios for Disney+ and Onyx Collective across all platforms, including Hulu. Maui-born Cretton...
