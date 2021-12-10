AZ Foodie Diana Brandt has the details about Hash Public House and Vanilla Gorilla

The House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Also, the United States is reporting more than 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
A federal judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump, who was trying to block the release of his tax records to Congress. In his ruling, Judge Trevor McFadden deferred to the need for Congress to carry out "facially valid inquiries." "A long line of...
Additional data from Pfizer's clinical trial of its oral Covid-19 antiviral drug confirm the treatment's high level of effectiveness, the company said in a news release Tuesday. In the final analysis of its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, the antiviral, called Paxlovid, was found to be 89 percent effective at preventing...
New York (CNN Business) — Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — finally — on Tuesday night addressed the now-public texts that they sent Mark Meadows during the insurrection in which they implored the former White House chief of staff to get then-President Trump to take action to curtail the violence occurring at the US Capitol.
A new study out of South Africa claims that two doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine give up to 70% protection against hospitalization from the Omicron variant, despite an increase in children being hospitalized by the new variant. Debora Patta speaks with a pediatrician.
(CNN) — New York City will get its first female police commissioner to lead the nation's largest police department, after Mayor-elect Eric Adams picked Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell. "Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety...
Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in 77 countries since it was first identified three weeks ago, fueling concerns that its large number of mutations will help it spread faster and evade protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines or prior infection. Scientists await answers to these...
