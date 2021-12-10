ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitch Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Cast in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Marc Malkin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gH1Wn_0dJTN2Gk00

Twitch gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will make his animated movie debut, opposite Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, in “ Hotel Transylvania: Transformania ,” the fourth installment in the hit family-friendly monster franchise.

Blevins, who has 17 million followers on Twitch, will play a character named Party Monster in the Sony Pictures Animation feature. He most recently made a cameo as himself in Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy.” He also appeared on the second season of Fox’s reality music competition show “The Masked Singer” as “Ice Cream.” Blevins first gained wide attention in March 2018 when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott and JuJu Smith-Schuster on stream.

Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, “Transformania” sees the return of Gomez as Mavis and Samberg as Johnny. In the new film, the monsters are turned into humans and humans become monsters after one of Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) inventions goes haywire. The cast also includes Brian Hull, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan Michael-Key, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell and Asher Blinkoff.

“Transformania,” written by Genndy Tartakovsky, Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo, and produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone, is set for release on Prime Video on Jan. 14.

The first “Hotel Transylvania” debuted in 2012 with two sequels hitting theaters in 2015 and 2018. The franchise has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide on a $245 million budget. It has also spawned a television series, a straight-to-video film, graphic novels, short films and video games.

Blevins is managed by his wife, Jessica Blevins, CAA, Loeb & Loeb attorney Arash Khalili and 42West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02egj2_0dJTN2Gk00

