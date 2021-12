On behalf of the Syracuse Area Churches Food Pantry, we want to thank our entire community for your generous donations! With the restrictions from Covid, you have continued to support us monetarily, allowing us to limit the exposure of our volunteers, as well as purchase all the food and gift certificates from our local grocer, Terry’s Family Foods. We continue to be amazed by what our rural community gives to those in need! Thank you also to Terry’s Family Foods for continuing to deliver food to the pantry for us. We couldn’t do it without you!

SYRACUSE, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO