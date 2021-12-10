Gillette Stadium set to undergo $225 million in renovations

Construction on the north end of the stadium will begin in 2022, with a new lighthouse and a bigger HD video board as part of the construction plan.

The north end of Gillette Stadium will look different by 2023.

Gillette Stadium will change even more this offseason.

The north end of the stadium will undergo $225 million in renovations with construction beginning in early 2022, the Patriots announced Friday. In a statement, the Patriots called it “the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002.

The changes include the lighthouse getting revamped. The new lighthouse will stand at 218 feet and a 360-degree observation deck will be installed on top, allowing fans to watch games from there.

In addition, a new 370-foot by 60-foot HD video board will be installed in the north end of the stadium, making it the largest outdoor stadium video board in America. The installation of a new HD video board on the north end of the stadium comes after a new video board was installed in the south end earlier in 2021.

The renovation also includes a 75,000-square foot glass-enclosure that will bridge the gap between the East and West Putnam Clubs, the Dell Technologies Suite Levels, and the upper concourse. The fan entrance into the north end of the stadium, the Patriots Hall of Fame, and the staircase entering Patriot Place will also undergo changes.

The Kraft family will privately fund the new construction, which is expected to be completed by the start of the 2023 NFL season.